Catholic World News

Canadian bishops mark ‘somber anniversary’ of Kamloops Residential School findings

May 27, 2022

» Continue to this story on CCCB

CWN Editor's Note: A year after the discovery of graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, the Canadian bishops said that “on this somber anniversary, Canada’s Catholic Bishops wish to reiterate our deep regret and heartfelt sadness for the Catholic Church’s role in the Indian residential schools.”



“Today, we pray for children who did not return home, and for the survivors and communities who grieve and cope with the trauma as the truth of residential schools comes to light.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!