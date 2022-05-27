Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader compares Russian Orthodox defense of war to ISIS

May 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, criticized Patriarch Kirill’s “Christian justification for this war.”



Those who support the Patriarch’s “Russian world” teaching are “truly exploiting the Christian message for a nationalist, Russian ideology,” Major Archbishop Shevchuk said at a virtual event organized by the Fondazione Ambrosianeum (video). This justification for war, he added, “is increasingly close to the doctrine of ISIS, of the Islamic State.”

