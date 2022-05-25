Catholic World News

Pope calls for gun control after Texas school shooting

May 25, 2022

» Continue to this story on NPR

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his regular public audience on May 25, Pope Francis said that he was praying for the young victims of a mass shooting in Texas, and for their families.



“It is time to say enough to the indiscriminate trafficking in arms,” the Pope said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!