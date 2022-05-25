Catholic World News

USCCB action alert: Ask Congress to strengthen the Child Tax Credit

May 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Last year, more than 36 million families received a monthly payment through the expanded Child Tax Credit program,” the US Conference of Catholic Bishops stated in its action alert. “The expanded credit proved to be extremely effective at reducing child poverty, lifting 3.7 million children above the poverty line. Unfortunately, the expansions expired at the end of the year.”

