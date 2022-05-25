Catholic World News

Hong Kong diocese will not hold Tiananmen Square memorial Mass

May 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On June 4, 1989, the Chinese government cracked down on protestors in Tiananmen Square in Beijing.



After some diocesan staff expressed concern that the Mass might violate the national security law, the Mass was canceled.

