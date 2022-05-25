Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper sounds alarm about ‘specter of a disastrous global food crisis’

May 25, 2022

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano, the Vatican newspaper, devoted the most prominent coverage in its May 24 edition to the “specter of a disastrous global food crisis,” especially in the nations of the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia that rely on Ukrainian grain exports.



The Vatican newspaper article (“Grain: A War in the War”) cited remarks made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, statistics from the Italian agricultural agency Coldiretti, and reports from CNN, The Guardian, and The Times on the grain shortage and a possible military response to the Russian blockade of Ukrainian grain exports.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!