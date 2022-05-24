Catholic World News

Cardinal Zen enters not-guilty plea

May 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Zen appeared in a Hong Kong court on May 24, to answer a charge that he and five co-defendants violated Chinese law by failing to gain government approval for an organization that helped democracy activists with their legal costs.



Cardinal Zen and his associates entered not-guilty pleas, and face a September trial. If convicted they could face a heavy fine, but the government may also add further charges under a tough new national-security law.

