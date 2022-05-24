Catholic World News

Ukrainian Orthodox parishes breaking ties with Moscow patriarchate

May 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: As a May 27 meeting of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church-Moscow Patriarchate looms later this week, many Orthodox parishes are leaving that body to ally themselves with the independent Ukrainian Orthodox Church-Kiev Patriarchate.



One survey shows that since February, when the Russian invasion of Ukraine commenced, the number of Ukrainians allied with the Moscow patriarchate has dropped from 15% to 4% of the Orthodox community.





