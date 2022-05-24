Catholic World News

Canada’s indigenous leaders ask for royal apology

May 24, 2022

» Continue to this story on BBC

CWN Editor's Note: RoseAnne Archibald, the national chief of the Assembly of First Nations in Canada, met with Prince Charles and asked “for an apology from his mother the Queen, the head of the Anglican church, for whatever happened in the institutions of assimilation and genocide.



“I also asked for an apology for the failures of the Crown in that relationship that we have with them, in our treaty relationship with them,” she added.



Pope Francis, who recently apologized for the “deplorable conduct” of members of the Church in the Canadian Indian residential school system, is scheduled to visit Canada in July.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!