Catholic World News

In Mexico, priest murdered, 3-year-old killed inside church

May 24, 2022

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of Mexico decried the murder of Father José Guadalupe Rivas near Tecate (along the US border) and the killing of a three-year-old as gunmen chased and fired at a man who entered a church in Zacatecas State (in north-central Mexico).



“All the limits of violence and human respect are overcome when a man of God is attacked and another is attacked within the house of the Lord,” the bishops said. “We ask everyone once again to lay down their arms and put an end to all forms of violence, so that we can all be peacemakers.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!