‘Going backwards’ is ‘not Christian,’ Pope tells readers of Italian Catholic magazine

May 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Blessed James Alberione, SSP (1884-1971) started Famiglia Cristiana, now the Italian Catholic magazine with the highest circulation.



“Today two roads open up before us in particular: the road of fraternity and the road of integral ecology,” Pope Francis said in a May 21 address to a representation of the magazine’s readers as it marked its 90th anniversary. “We must travel these roads, but the method remains the same: dialogue and listening, which enable relationships to be cultivated.”



“Always going to the Gospel, always going to the roots,” the Pope continued. “And from there, taking strength for newness, the roots will give you the sap to grow, the Gospel will give you the mission and it will give you the message that constitutes you. But beware of a danger today: unfortunately, people confuse going deeper with going backwards ... And be careful to see if there is any movement ‘backwards,’ to denounce it and say: this is not Christian.”

