Pope calls for fraternity ‘among ourselves and with creation’

May 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On May 21, Pope Francis received participants in Nature in Mind, an international conference on the protection of biodiversity. The conference was organized by the Command of the Carabinieri Corps (Italian police).



The “dynamic bond between Creator, human and other creatures is an alliance that cannot be broken without irreparable damage,” the Pope said in his address. “The culture of care is a culture of harmony, it is to preserve harmony, and not a culture of details that breaks harmony.”

