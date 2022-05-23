Catholic World News

Washington archdiocese will not enforce ban on Communion for Pelosi

May 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Washington, DC, will not enforce the directive from Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco, barring Speaker Nancy Pelosi from receiving Communion.



Patricia Zapor, a spokeswoman for the Washington archdiocese, told the Washington Examiner: “The actions of Archbishop Cordileone are his decision to make in the Archdiocese of San Francisco. Cardinal Gregory has not instructed the priests of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington to refuse Communion to anyone.”



Cardinal Wilton Gregory has indicated in the past that he would not withhold the Eucharist from Catholic politicians who support abortion. “Cardinal Gregory’s position has not changed,” Zapor said. The situation has changed, however, since Speaker Pelosi has been barred from Communion by her own bishop.





