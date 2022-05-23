Catholic World News

Holy Spirit brings peace, Pope tells Sunday audience

May 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: At his Regina Caeli audience on Sunday, May 22, Pope Francis reflected on the day’s Gospel reading, in which Jesus told his disciples, “Peace I leave with you.”



At the time He said those words, the Pope reminded his audience, Jesus was looking toward his betrayal, suffering and death. Still “He is at peace,” the Pope continued, because inner peace is a characteristic of “his meek heart accustomed to trust.”



The faithful should pray for that same peace, the Pope said, as they look forward to the celebration of Pentecost, asking the Holy Spirit to bring his gift of peace.

