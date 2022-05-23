Catholic World News

Munich archdiocese paid $1.5 million for abuse report

May 23, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The preparation of an independent report on the handling of sex-abuse complaints in the Munich archdiocese cost over $1.5 million, CNA Deutsch has reported.



The report offered some criticism of Pope-emeritus Benedict for his handling of complaints during his tenure as Archbishop of Munich. But it cleared the retired Pontiff of any charge that he covered up evidence of clerical wrongdoing.



The report also criticized the current Archbishop, Cardinal Reinhard Marx.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!