Pope prays for religious freedom in China; no mention of cardinal’s arrest
May 23, 2022
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: At his regular public audience on Sunday, May 22, Pope Francis spoke of his “spiritual closeness” to the Catholics in China, and asked the faithful to pray “so that the Church in China, in freedom and tranquility, might live in effective communion with the universal Church.”
The Pope did not mention the arrest of Cardinal Joseph Zen in Hong Kong.
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 11:38 AM ET USA
Pope Francis is a very emotional man. In assessing his leadership for the last 9 years, it is clear that he is governed more by emotion than by reason, more by will than by intellect. It is too bad so many tens of millions of Catholics have to pay the price.