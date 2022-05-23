Catholic World News

Pope prays for religious freedom in China; no mention of cardinal’s arrest

May 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: At his regular public audience on Sunday, May 22, Pope Francis spoke of his “spiritual closeness” to the Catholics in China, and asked the faithful to pray “so that the Church in China, in freedom and tranquility, might live in effective communion with the universal Church.”



The Pope did not mention the arrest of Cardinal Joseph Zen in Hong Kong.

