Catholic World News

Witness thrown out of courtroom as Becciu cross-examination continues

May 23, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Associated Press also published a summary of recent events in the Vatican financial trial.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!