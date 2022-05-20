Catholic World News

USCCB welcomes Biden administration’s renewed engagement with Cuba

May 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The US bishops, including the Cuban-American bishops, in conjunction with the Holy See and the bishops of Cuba, continue to stress the vital importance of bilateral engagement and mutually beneficial trade relations between the United States and Cuba as the key to transformative change on the island,” Bishop David Malloy of Rockford (IL), chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace, said after the Biden administration reversed some of the Trump administration’s policies toward Cuba.

