Nicaragua bishops vow to fight ‘social structures of sin’ as government crackdown grows

May 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Daniel Ortega, a leader of the Marxist Sandinistas who overthrew the authoritarian regime of Gen. Anastasio Somoza Debayle, ruled Nicaragua from the 1979 Sandinista takeover until his loss in the 1990 presidential election. He returned to power in 2007.



“The Church will continue announcing the Gospel, denouncing the social structures of sin, accompanying the people, especially the poor and the weak,” the Archdiocese of Managua said after police surrounded a parish. “The mission of the Church will always provoke contradictions in this world, where along with the light there is also the darkness of evil.”

