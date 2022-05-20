Catholic World News

To bear fruit, be true to your roots, Pope tells Romanian seminarians

May 20, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On May 19, Pope Francis delivered an address to the seminarians of the Pio Romanian College in Rome on the 85th anniversary of its foundation.



Recalling persecuted Romanian “pastors who were materially poor, but rich in the Gospel,” Pope Francis told the seminarians, “Be like this, joyful apostles of the faith you have inherited, willing to keep nothing for yourselves and ready to reconcile with all, to forgive and to weave unity, overcoming all animosity and victimhood. Then your seed will also be evangelical and bear fruit.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!