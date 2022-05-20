Catholic World News

Argentine governor meets with Pope

May 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Jorge Capatanich, the governor of Argentina’s Chaco Province (map), met with Pope Francis on May 19.



Capatanich is Argentina’s former Minister of Economy, Social Development, Labor and Health, and was Chief of the Cabinet of Ministers under former President (and current Vice President) Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.



“We have in Pope Francis a spiritual leader with a light that inspires the world,” Capatanich said following his “deep and heartfelt” meeting with the “dear and beloved Pontiff.”

