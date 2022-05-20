Catholic World News

Holy See continues to work for peaceful solutions to conflicts, Pope tells new ambassadors

May 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On May 19, Pope Francis received new ambassadors to the Holy See from Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Burundi, and Qatar.



“The Holy See continues to work through numerous channels to bring about peaceful solutions to situations of conflict and to alleviate the suffering caused by other social problems,” the Pope said. “You know all too well that war is always a defeat for humanity and runs contrary to the important service that you provide in trying to build a culture of encounter through dialogue and encouraging mutual understanding among peoples while also upholding the noble principles of international law.”



The Pope also referred to “numerous other conflicts going on in the world that are receiving little or no attention, especially from the media. We are one human family and the degree of indignation expressed, humanitarian support offered and sense of fraternity felt for those who are suffering must not be based on geography or self-interest.”

