Vatican Secretary of State launches Catholic app for military personnel

May 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “I believe that the app will be immensely helpful to all military personnel and, in a particular way, to young men and women who in this important sector of civil service, seek to grow in personal friendship with Jesus Christ and in the understanding and appreciation of the beauty and richness of our Catholic faith,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, said of the Catholic Military Connect app.

