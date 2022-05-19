Catholic World News

Pope authorizes non-clerics to be major superiors in certain cases

May 19, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: With the Pope’s approval, the Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated and Societies of Apostolic Life has issued an Italian-language document outlining potential dispensations from Canon 588 §2.



The dispensations would a religious brother who belongs to a male religious institute of priests and brothers to become a superior in certain circumstances.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!