French archbishop takes on role of parish priest

May 19, 2022

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Facing a severe priest shortage, Archbishop Hervé Giraud of Sens, 65, has appointed himself a parish priest for a year while continuing to lead his French archdiocese (map).



There are 24 churches in Archbishop Giraud’s rural parish; he is assisted by a priest from the African nation of Togo and by a deacon.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

