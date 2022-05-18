Catholic World News

Indian governor signs anti-conversion law

May 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot of India’s Karnataka state has signed into law an anti-conversion bill—not even waiting for finally legislative approval. In doing so, he ignored a plea from Archbishop Peter Machado of Bangalore, who had, just hours earlier, presented him with an explanation of how the legislation would harm religious minorities.

