Santa Fe archdiocese reaches settlement in bankruptcy case

May 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Santa Fe, New Mexico, has reached an agreement with sex-abuse victims that provide a $121.5 million fund for claimants, potentially allowing the archdiocese to emerge from bankruptcy.



The settlement comes after three years of proceedings. The Santa Fe archdiocese is one of 29 American Catholic dioceses and religious orders that have sought bankruptcy protection in the wake of the sex-abuse scandal.

