Catholic World News

Jimmy Lai faces new indictment, possible life sentence, in Hong Kong

May 18, 2022

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Jimmy Lai, the Catholic publisher and democracy activist, faces new criminal charges for violation of Hong Kong’s national-security law.



Lai appeared in court on May 18 to answer charges of conspiring with “foreign elements” and sedition. If convicted he could face life imprisonment.



Lai has been jailed since December 2020. Although he expected his arrest, he refused to leave Hong Kong, choosing to take a stand against the crackdown on dissent.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!