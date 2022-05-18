Catholic World News

‘No Vatican tears for Cardinal Joseph Zen,’ Hong Kong columnist writes

May 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “It’s safe to assume the Vatican won’t be shedding too many tears for Cardinal Joseph Zen Ze-kiun,” Alex Lo, a pro-Beijing Hong Kong newspaper columnist, wrote following the prelate’s arrest. “There has been no fiercer critic of the [Vatican-China] compromise arrangement than Zen ... He was not only a thorn in the side of the Hong Kong and central governments, but an even greater embarrassment to the Vatican.”

