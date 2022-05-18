Catholic World News

Papal approval for international character of Scholas Occurrentes

May 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a chirograph, dated March 19 and published May 17, that establishes the pontifical foundation Scholas Occurrentes as a private association of the faithful of an international character.



Founded in Buenos Aires by the future Pope Francis, Scholas Occurrentes “dreams of an education that —opening ourselves to the encounter with the other —returns us the contact with life to, from there, create a new world,” according to its website.

