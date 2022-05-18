Catholic World News

Canadian archbishop, Cowessess chief seek new ways of ‘walking together’

May 18, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “It took the validation of unmarked graves (to) put us in this moment,” Chief Cadmus Delorme of the Cowessess First Nation said during a conversation with Archbishop Donald Bolen of Regina, Saskatchewan. “We are truly at a moment where all of us — Indigenous and not — must all reset our compass just a little bit — because our children and children yet unborn depend upon this moment.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!