To be a teacher is to live a mission, Pope tells Filippini Sisters

May 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “God is only communicated if He dwells in our lives, if He fills our affections, if He unites our thoughts and inspires our actions,” Pope Francis said in an address to pilgrims from the Institute of the Maestre Pie Filippini, and of the Dioceses of Viterbo and Civitavecchia-Tarquinia, on the occasion of the 350th anniversary of the birth of St. Lucy Filippini (1672-1732).

