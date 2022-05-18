Catholic World News

Pope expresses closeness to people with Cornelia de Lange Syndrome

May 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A genetic condition, Cornelia de Lange syndrome “causes discomfort and great difficulties for those who are affected by it and for their family members,” Pope Francis said in an address to members of the Cornelia de Lange Association.



“I would like to express my appreciation to the volunteers of your Association, who caringly stand beside these most fragile of our brothers and sisters, supporting those who look after them,” he continued. “In volunteering, the fundamental dimension of the Christian image of God and man is involved: love of God and love of neighbor.”

