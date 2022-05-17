Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal lauds late Cardinal Martini as a ‘prophet’

May 17, 2022

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Michael Czerny, the new prefect of the Dicastery for Integral Human Development, praised the late Cardinal Carlo Maria Martini as a “prophet,” as he spoke at the publication of a new volume of the Italian prelate’s collected works.



Cardinal Martini, who headed the Milan archdiocese from 1980 to 2004, was perhaps the most influential liberal in the College of Cardinals; in an interview published just after his death in 2014, he described the Church as being “200 years out of date.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!