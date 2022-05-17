Catholic World News

Arrest of ‘stubborn about justice’ Cardinal Zen divides Hong Kong’s Catholics

May 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Within the Catholic Church, the antagonism between the pro-democracy and pro-government camps became very serious, to the point of it being torn apart,” said Anthony Lam of Hong Kong Shue Yan University. “Some people saw [Cardinal Zen] as their representative, while others completely rejected that.”

