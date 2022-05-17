Catholic World News

Federal court blocks Alabama law against gender ‘transitioning medications’

May 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Blocking enforcement of the Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act, the court ruled that parents “have a fundamental right to direct the medical care of their children. This right includes the more specific right to treat their children with transitioning medications.”

