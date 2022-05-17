Catholic World News

The past should be source of inspiration, not the destination, Pope tells moral theologians

May 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In an address to participants in a moral theology conference on Amoris Laetitia, Pope Francis said that “casuistry has been my and my generation’s food in the study of moral theology. But it is proper to decadent Thomism. The true Thomism is that of Amoris Laetitia. It is the living doctrine of Aquinas, which makes us go forward by taking risks, but in obedience.”

