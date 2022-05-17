Catholic World News

Caritas says it has assisted nearly 1.5 million displaced Ukrainians

May 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The Caritas network has been on the frontline since the beginning of the conflict, bringing lifesaving assistance to those who are in Ukraine and for those fleeing their homeland,” said Aloysius John, the secretary-general of Caritas Internationalis, the Church’s federation of relief and development agencies.

