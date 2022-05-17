Catholic World News

US bishops call for ‘honest dialogue’ on racism following shootings

May 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The US Conference of Catholic Bishops issued the statement following shootings in Buffalo and California.



In addition to offering prayers, the bishops renewed their “call for an honest dialogue rooted in Christ in addressing the persistent evil of racism in our country. The Catholic Church has been a consistent voice for rational yet effective forms of regulation of dangerous weapons, and the USCCB continues to advocate for an end to violence, and for the respect and dignity of all lives.”

