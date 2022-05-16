Catholic World News

Louisiana high court upholds pastor’s appeal against Covid restrictions

May 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Louisiana Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a Protestant minister who was prosecuted for holding church services in defiance of state Covid regulations.



The court ruled that the restrictions on religious worship were not justified, and in the case of Rev. Tony Spell, “violate his fundamental right to exercise religion, do not survice strict scrutiny, and are thus unconstitutional.”

