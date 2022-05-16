Pope urges educators to respond to global crisis
May 16, 2022
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: Meeting on May 16 with the rectors of the Universities of Lazio, Pope Francis said that academic leaders must recognize their role in society today, because “we are in crisis.”
Pointing to the Covid epidemic, the war in Ukraine, and the threat of climate change, the Pope said that current events “challenge us in an unprecedented and accelerated way.” He endorsed the Global Compact on Education, as well as the Abu Dhabi statement on human fraternity, as means by which leaders have responded to the crisis.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!