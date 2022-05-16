Catholic World News

Pope urges educators to respond to global crisis

May 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting on May 16 with the rectors of the Universities of Lazio, Pope Francis said that academic leaders must recognize their role in society today, because “we are in crisis.”



Pointing to the Covid epidemic, the war in Ukraine, and the threat of climate change, the Pope said that current events “challenge us in an unprecedented and accelerated way.” He endorsed the Global Compact on Education, as well as the Abu Dhabi statement on human fraternity, as means by which leaders have responded to the crisis.

