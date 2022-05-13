Catholic World News

Pope lauds Catholic-Anglican dialogue

May 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on May 13 to members of the Anglican-Roman Catholic International Dialogue Commission (ARCIC), Pope Francis said that it is essential “to leave behind what compromises our communion and to nurture the bonds that unite Catholics and Anglicans.”



“The sins that have led to our historical divisions can only be surmounted in humility and truth, beginning with experiencing sorrow for our reciprocal wounds and the need to give and receive mutual forgiveness,” the Pope said.

