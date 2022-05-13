Catholic World News

Archbishop Roche: Vatican is preparing document on liturgical formation

May 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Arthur Roche, the Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, said in an interview with a Spanish Catholic magazine that his dicastery is preparing a document on the liturgical formation of all the baptized.



Commenting on Pope Francis’s restrictions on the extraordinary form of the Mass, the prelate also told the magazine (Omnes) that neither St. John Paul II nor Pope Benedict sought to promote the Tridentine Mass, but only to “care for people who have a difficulty” with the ordinary form.



“At this moment, the liberalism, the individualism that exists in this society are a challenge for the Church,” he added. “It is easy to think of my personal preference, of a specific type of liturgy, of a particular expression of celebration, of this priest rather than this other priest; but this individualism is not of the character of the Church.”

