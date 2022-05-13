Catholic World News

USCCB laments Cardinal Zen’s arrest

May 13, 2022

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “The alarming news of the May 11 arrest in Hong Kong of Cardinal Joseph Zen Ze-kiun due to his past role in administering a humanitarian fund for protestors indicates the downward trend in respect for fundamental freedoms and human rights in Hong Kong,” said Bishop David Malloy of Rockford (IL), chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace.



Praising Cardinal Zen as a “strong supporter of democracy and justice,” Bishop Malloy added that “although Cardinal Zen has been released on bail, his situation remains precarious.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!