Brazilian bishop forbids parishes from accepting aid from those damaging Amazon

May 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “We decree, for an indefinite period, that in parishes, communities, pastorals, groups and movements of the Prelature of Itacoatiara, we will not receive financial resources, in currency or other goods, from politicians, loggers, mining companies, oil exploration companies and gas, which contribute to deforestation and the expulsion of Indigenous people, quilombolas (Afro-descendant communities), riverside communities and small farmers from their lands,” said Bishop José Ionilton Lisboa de Oliveira, SDV.

