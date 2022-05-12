Catholic World News

EU financial watchdog upgrades Vatican status to ‘regular’

May 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Moneyval, the agency of the Council of Europe that combats money laundering and the financing of terrorism, recently praised the Holy See’s efforts against money laundering, but raised “a red flag for potential abuse of the internal system by mid-level and senior figures (insiders) for personal or other benefits.”

