Remains of 2 Iraqi martyr priests found in chapel in Nineveh Plain

May 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Father Yusuf Jabo Sakarya and Father Behnam Hanam Mikho Khozymi, slain by Turkish soldiers in 1915, were among the victims of the Sayfo, or Assyrian genocide.

