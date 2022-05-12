Catholic World News

Terrorist receives life sentence for assassination of Catholic MP

May 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Ali Harbi Ali, a British-born child of Somali refugees and an ISIS sympathizer, has been sentenced to life in prison for the brutal 2021 murder of David Amess, a Catholic MP (Member of Parliament).



Police prevented a priest from administering last rites to Amess. Last month, police policy was altered, and clergy are now allowed access to crime scenes in order to minister to victims.

