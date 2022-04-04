Catholic World News

British police alter rules to allow clergy access to crime scenes

April 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: New rules of police work in the United Kingdom will allow clergy access to crime scenes, to provide spiritual and emotional comfort.



The revised rules were recommended by a working group that was set up last year, after police were criticized for refusing to allow a Catholic priest to administer the last rites to Sir David Amess, a prominent member of Parliament, when he was fatally attacked.

