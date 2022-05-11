Catholic World News

Is Ukraine’s war just? The Pope hasn’t said

May 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, Pope Francis has made clear that he condemns the ‘violent aggression against Ukraine’ and sympathizes with ‘victims whose innocent blood cries out to heaven,’” writes Francis X. Rocco of the Wall Street Journal. “But the Pope has also raised questions about whether he thinks the Ukrainians have a right to defend themselves through the use of arms ... There is enough ambiguity in the Pope’s remarks to have sparked a debate over their interpretation.”

